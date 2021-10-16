Justice Department Participates in the 20th Annual International Competition Network Conference

DENVER (CBS4) – Storm chasers in Boulder have paid more than $2.4 million to federal agencies over allegations they engaged in fraud. The Center for Severe Weather Research is a nonprofit that received grants from the National Science Foundation, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. CSWR had a “Doppler on Wheels” fleet it used to conduct scientific research popularly known as storm chasing. The United States government accused the nonprofit of asking for federal grants for expenses it did not have. The government also says CSWR did not have adequate control over large cash transactions and...

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO