CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Justice Department Participates in the 20th Annual International Competition Network Conference

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice Antitrust Division participated in the International Competition Network’s (ICN) 20th annual conference, virtually hosted by the Hungarian Competition Authority, on Oct. 13-15. Delegates from the ICN’s member jurisdictions, included agency leadership and staff, competition experts from international organizations and the legal, business, academic and...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Department of Justice Announces Initiative to Fight Housing Discrimination in Eastern Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced a partnership between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division for the launch of DOJ’s new Combatting Redlining Initiative. Redlining is an illegal practice in which lenders avoid providing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Justice Department Announces New Initiative to Combat Redlining

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department announced the launch this week of the department’s new Combatting Redlining Initiative. Redlining is an illegal practice in which lenders avoid providing services to individuals living in communities of color because of the race or national origin of the people who live in those communities. The new Initiative represents the department’s most aggressive and coordinated enforcement effort to address redlining, which is prohibited by the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
yucommentator.org

Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate is Unconstitutional

“My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: what more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We have been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.”. These words, spoken on Sept. 9, 2021 by President Biden, seem...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Matt Lillywhite

Flu Vaccine Mandates Are Being Enforced Around The United States

According to The Washington Post, "a number of major universities are going beyond their usual autumn flu vaccine pushes — and enacting mandates." This is allegedly happening around the United States - even in states where vaccine mandates have been the subject of recent controversy (such as Florida).
wmleader.com

GOP calls for Fauci investigation, resignation mount after NIH admits funding gain-of-function research

GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus. The controversial research involves artificially engineering an animal virus in a laboratory setting to further examine how it becomes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
PHARMACEUTICALS
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icn#The Antitrust Division
Documented

Justice Department Terminates Case Quotas

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Justice Department is eliminating the use of case quotas for immigration judges — an issue that became a point of contention during the Trump administration for diminishing judges’ authority and discretion, […] The post Justice Department Terminates Case Quotas appeared first on Documented.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyChesCo

Castle Creek Biosciences Awarded FDA Orphan Products Development Grant to Support DeFi-RDEB

EXTON, PA — Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) recently awarded the company a $1.825 million research grant over four years (#1R01–FD007289-01). The grant supports a meaningful portion of the Phase 3 clinical development of dabocemagene autoficel (FCX-007, D-Fi), an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).
EXTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
MyChesCo

Ricoh Earns Two 2021 Diversity Impact Awards

EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. announced it recently earned two awards for its community and diversity programming – a Top 10 Diversity Action Award for the company’s community support program, and a Top 10 Enterprise-Wide ERG Award for its diversity and inclusion calendar. The awards come from the Global ERG Network, formerly the Association of ERGs & Councils, a practice group of Talent Dimensions.
CHESTER, PA
Axios

Justice Department to increase enforcement of redlining

The Department of Justice on Friday announced a cross-government effort to ramp up investigations and prosecutions against redlining — a practice designed to keep racial minorities out of certain neighborhoods. The big picture: Friday's announcement marks the first major expansion of redlining investigations since the Obama administration, per AP. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

Boulder Storm Chasers Pay $2.4 Million To Resolve Allegations Of Fraud Related To Federal Grants

DENVER (CBS4) – Storm chasers in Boulder have paid more than $2.4 million to federal agencies over allegations they engaged in fraud. The Center for Severe Weather Research is a nonprofit that received grants from the National Science Foundation, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. CSWR had a “Doppler on Wheels” fleet it used to conduct scientific research popularly known as storm chasing. The United States government accused the nonprofit of asking for federal grants for expenses it did not have. The government also says CSWR did not have adequate control over large cash transactions and...
BOULDER, CO
MyChesCo

The Arc of Chester County 2021 Donor Awards Celebration Honors Advocates

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Arc of Chester County honored key businesses and individuals that championed the mission of assisting individuals with disabilities last week. Donor award honorees were selected for going above and beyond in their support and advocacy of individuals with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families. This year’s honorees were invited to a COVID-friendly private recognition celebration and tour of The Arc’s newly renovated space on Lawrence Drive in West Chester. Five outstanding members and organizations were recognized by The Arc of Chester County’s Board President, Matthew Holliday, Chief Executive Officer, Jeanne Meikrantz, and Treasurer Jessica Straghan, with the following 2021 distinguished awards:
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy