Where's the cheapest gas in Oakland?

(OAKLAND, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oakland area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Safeway at 2234 Otis Dr. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 1400 Powell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.51 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Safeway 2234 Otis Dr, Alameda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.47 $ 4.65 card card $ -- $ 4.35 $ -- $ 4.75

GO! GAS & Food 2240 Mountain Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

GO! GAS & Food 720 High St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ --

ARCO 1260 Park St, Alameda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.27 $ 4.41 $ -- card card $ 4.23 $ 4.37 $ 4.51 $ --

ARCO 566 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ -- card card $ -- $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

ARCO 1001 San Pablo Ave, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.63 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.