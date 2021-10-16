CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save up to $1.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in San Jose

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxwIh_0cTIfcRl00

(SAN JOSE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Jose, you could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 147 E Santa Clara St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Jose area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.48 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Diamond Gas & Mart

1620 Story Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.97
$4.17
$4.19
$--
card
card$4.07
$4.27
$4.37
$--

Gas & Shop

1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.68
$4.79
$4.59
card
card$4.05
$4.74
$4.85
$4.65

Moe's Stop

1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--

Gas & Shop

1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.12
$4.22
$4.59
card
card$4.05
$4.75
$4.85
$4.65

Costco

1601 Coleman Ave, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.25
$--

Moe's Stop

1948 Camden Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.17
$4.27
$4.13
card
card$4.09
$4.27
$4.37
$4.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

