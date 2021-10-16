Save up to $1.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in San Jose
(SAN JOSE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Jose, you could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 147 E Santa Clara St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Jose area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.48 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.97
$4.17
$4.19
$--
|card
card$4.07
$4.27
$4.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.68
$4.79
$4.59
|card
card$4.05
$4.74
$4.85
$4.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.12
$4.22
$4.59
|card
card$4.05
$4.75
$4.85
$4.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.17
$4.27
$4.13
|card
card$4.09
$4.27
$4.37
$4.23
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
