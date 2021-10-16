Save up to $1.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Jose, you could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 147 E Santa Clara St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Jose area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.48 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Diamond Gas & Mart 1620 Story Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ --

Gas & Shop 1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.68 $ 4.79 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.74 $ 4.85 $ 4.65

Moe's Stop 1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas & Shop 1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.12 $ 4.22 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.65

Costco 1601 Coleman Ave, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.25 $ --

Moe's Stop 1948 Camden Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 4.13 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.