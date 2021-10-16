Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Worth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 3301 White Settlement Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 3301 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Shell 1000 Ne Ih-820, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.29

Murphy USA 3877 Maurice Ave, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.18

Murphy Express 2228 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.17

QuikTrip 109 N Main St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ --

QuikTrip 2501 Ne 28Th St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.