Fort Worth, TX

Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Worth

Tarrant County Today
 8 days ago
(FORT WORTH, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Worth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 3301 White Settlement Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66

3301 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$2.89

Shell

1000 Ne Ih-820, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$3.29

Murphy USA

3877 Maurice Ave, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$3.18

Murphy Express

2228 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$3.17

QuikTrip

109 N Main St, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$--

QuikTrip

2501 Ne 28Th St, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

