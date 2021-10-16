CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Save up to $0.92 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Portland

Portland Report
Portland Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIaVM_0cTIf98300

(PORTLAND, OR) According to Portland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon on gas.

Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.47 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2110 Nw Lovejoy St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrak

5710 Ne Fremont St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.47
$3.79
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.75
$4.05
$4.25
$--

Space Age

6503 Se 52Nd Ave , Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.57
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

5322 Se 82Nd Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$--

Space Age

9808 Se Division St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Space Age

8410 Se Foster Rd, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.53
$3.73
$3.93
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$--

Space Age

4140 Se Harrison St , Milwaukie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$3.85
$3.99
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Survey pinpoints Portland's cheapest diesel

(PORTLAND, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.81 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Portland area went to 76 at 3911 Se Powell Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.28 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.09, at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, the survey found:
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

House hunt Portland: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Like New 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Townhouse! Amazing floorplan featuring a spacious kitchen with dining nook, pantry, tons of storage and stainless steel gas appliances.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
Portland Report

These houses are for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check shows where to save $0.82 per gallon

(PORTLAND, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.82 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Portland area went to Astro at 6702 Se Division St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.27 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.09, at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, the survey found:
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland news wrap: What’s trending

(PORTLAND, OR) The news in Portland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron At
Portland Report

Check out these homes on the Portland market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Upscale Condo In The Heart Of The Pearl! East-Facing 4th-Floor Unit Overlooks Jamison Square Park, With Mt Hood & Bridge Views From Private Balcony.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Take a look at these homes for sale in Portland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Townhome style condo located in the highly desirable Arbor Crossing neighborhood. Open floor plan with 2 primary suites, central A/C, 1 attached garage and
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Portland area went to Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.2 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.09, at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, the survey found:
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Portland Report

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon. 76 at 10966 Se Mcloughlin Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3435 Ne Martin Luther King Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon. Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.47 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3435 Ne Martin Luther King Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Top condo units for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Portland’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy