Save up to $0.92 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) According to Portland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon on gas.

Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.47 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2110 Nw Lovejoy St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrak 5710 Ne Fremont St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.47 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ --

Space Age 6503 Se 52Nd Ave , Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 5322 Se 82Nd Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

Space Age 9808 Se Division St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Space Age 8410 Se Foster Rd, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.93 $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

Space Age 4140 Se Harrison St , Milwaukie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.85 $ 3.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.