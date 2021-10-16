Save up to $0.92 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Portland
(PORTLAND, OR) According to Portland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon on gas.
Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.47 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2110 Nw Lovejoy St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.82 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.47
$3.79
$3.99
$--
|card
card$3.75
$4.05
$4.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.57
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$--
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.53
$3.73
$3.93
$--
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$3.85
$3.99
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
