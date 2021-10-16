CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasanton, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Pleasanton Saturday

Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4015m9_0cTIf2wy00

(PLEASANTON, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pleasanton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 2800 Independence Dr. Regular there was listed at $4.23 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.94 at 76 at 1175 Catalina Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.58.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

2800 Independence Dr, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.23
$--
$4.53
$--

Central Gas

286 S Livermore Ave, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.23
$4.43
$4.53
$--

ARCO

899 Rincon Ave, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.60
$--
$4.25

Sunol Super Stop

3004 Andrade Rd, Sunol
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.35
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.45

ARCO

7249 Village Pkwy, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$--

Valero

7840 Amador Valley Blvd, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tri-Valley Tribune

Survey of Pleasanton diesel prices shows where to save $1.06 per gallon

(PLEASANTON, CA) You could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Pleasanton area went to Marathon at 160 Holmes St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $5.29, at Shell at 4212 1St St, the survey found:
PLEASANTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, CA
Pleasanton, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Tri-Valley Tribune

Check out these homes for sale in Pleasanton now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Bonnie King - Agt: 925-2004931 - Immaculate upgraded second floor unit is located in a private cul-de-sac. Light and bright including granite counters, stainless
PLEASANTON, CA
Tri-Valley Tribune

Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton, CA
288
Followers
577
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities. Whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy