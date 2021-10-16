Here’s the cheapest gas in Pleasanton Saturday

(PLEASANTON, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pleasanton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 2800 Independence Dr. Regular there was listed at $4.23 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.94 at 76 at 1175 Catalina Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.58.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2800 Independence Dr, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.23 $ -- $ 4.53 $ --

Central Gas 286 S Livermore Ave, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ 4.53 $ --

ARCO 899 Rincon Ave, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.60 $ -- $ 4.25

Sunol Super Stop 3004 Andrade Rd, Sunol

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.35 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.45

ARCO 7249 Village Pkwy, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ -- card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ --

Valero 7840 Amador Valley Blvd, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.