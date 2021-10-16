CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Protests erupted for a second day in Bangladesh's capital on Saturday, amid a wave of violence against local Hindus following a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country's Muslim majority. Some 10,000 protesters — many of them carrying banners of Islamist...

