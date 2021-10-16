Kristal Flanagan Joins Fulton Sunrise Rotary

FULTON – The Fulton Family YMCA is set to offer their annual Halloween event, Halloween at the Y, on Friday, October 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will be held both indoors and outdoors, with fun games, crafts, music and goodie bags for children and families of all ages. This event is open to both members and non-members, with registration closing on Monday, October 25. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes, and to ensure the health and safety of everyone, the YMCA will be requiring masks while participating in activities held inside the facility.

FULTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO