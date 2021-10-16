CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save $1.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Manhattan

 8 days ago
(MANHATTAN, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Manhattan area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon.

Delta at 520 Broad Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.34.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Delta

520 Broad Ave, Ridgefield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.37
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.37

Fuel 4

596 Grove St, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.35
$3.45
$3.39

Diesel & Gas

210 14Th St, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.17
$3.29
$3.32

Mobil

718 11Th Ave, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$--

Conoco

73 Palisade Ave, Cliffside Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$3.39
$3.53
$--
card
card$3.13
$3.45
$3.59
$--

Lukoil

3205 Hudson Ave, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$3.59
$3.79
$--
card
card$3.21
$3.67
$3.87
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

#Bp
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
