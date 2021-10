As the weather starts to turn colder and darkness creeps into our workday earlier and earlier, motivating oneself to work out can be quite difficult. But besides the physical benefits of exercise such as jump-starting your metabolism, it also helps to clear your mind. It is just a great way to have a moment to yourself whether it is a run or yoga. Research, published in the International Journal of Workplace Health Management, found that “on exercise days, people’s mood significantly improved after exercising. Mood stayed about the same on days they didn’t, with the exception of people’s sense of calm, which deteriorated.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO