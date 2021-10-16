Here’s the cheapest gas in Walnut Creek Saturday

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Walnut Creek area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

World at 2211 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1024 Alberta Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.51.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

World 2211 Monument Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Costco 2400 Monument Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 3.99

World 3550 Clayton Rd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.49

ARCO 2490 Monument Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ -- card card $ 4.27 $ 4.47 $ 4.67 $ --

Safeway 707 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ 4.36 $ 4.51 $ 4.51 card card $ 4.27 $ 4.48 $ 4.61 $ 4.61

ARCO 2686 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pleasant Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.