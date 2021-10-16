Game ball should have gone to the….

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
After struggling mightily to get the offense going against Texas in Week 6, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley benched starting quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of Caleb Williams. Williams was brilliant and Rattler has sputtered at times throughout the year. Williams’ performance for the Sooners against the Longhorns has...
Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was a bizarre one, and Lakers guard Rajon Rondo added to the bedlam. During a stoppage in play in the third quarter, Rondo went up to a fan sitting courtside and pointed his fingers right in the fan’s face, doing a mock gun-shooting motion. The fan responded by smacking Rondo’s hand away and was promptly ejected by security at Staples Center. Have a look.
Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
Virginia Tech seemed to have it all figured out when it hired Justin Fuente, who rebuilt the Memphis program, to replace legend Frank Beamer. Fast forward a few years, and after a solid start, Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg has really hit the skids. After a 10-4 year in 2016 to...
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some harsh words for his team after losing to the Pittsburgh Panthers. It’s generally never a good thing when a head coach has to make massive changes midgame, but that’s what Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had to do when the Tigers were struggling against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Paul Finebaum never seems to hold back when it comes to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. The latest comments came after Clemson lost to N.C. State on Saturday. “Dabo Swinney, for all of his charm, is a pretty lousy loser,” Finebaum said on the ESPN College Football Podcast. “Nobody wants to hear his wine, nobody really wants to hear him say whatever he says. He’s a good winner — well, he’s not even a good winner. But he’s a terrible loser.”
Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers were expected to experience some regression in the 2021 college football season after losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL over the offseason. But even when considering those huge subtractions from the offense, Clemson is definitely one that’s been underperforming on that side of the ball, and DJ Uiagalelei is catching heat, as he continues to search for stability under center.
Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
Before every single episode of College GameDay goes live on ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to get his thoughts on some of the top games in the country. This Saturday morning, Corso revealed his pick to win the national championship this season. Herbstreit asked Corso if he believes the...
After a back and forth game, East Carolina University football (3-3-0, 1-1-0 American Athletic Conference) snapped its three-game winning streak against the University of Central Florida (3-2-1, 1-1-0 AAC) 20-16 on Oct 9. The game took place in Orlando, Florida, as kickoff was at 6 p.m. where the Pirates started...
The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers have been a College Football Playoff fixture over the last few seasons. Clemson doesn’t look to be contending for any kind of championship this season. Swinney’s squad fell to 4-3 on Saturday, losing to Pitt 27-17. As you might expect, Swinney is getting shredded on Twitter....
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0