CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Save up to $0.87 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Bronx

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pqv11_0cTIeMYS00

(BRONX, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bronx area offering savings of $0.87 per gallon.

Sunoco at 1881 E Tremont Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at Bowery Bay Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.92.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bronx area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

1881 E Tremont Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.67
$3.87
$--

Petroleum

1165 Ogden Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.55
$--

Ultimate Quality Fuel

1314 Sedgwick Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.55
$--

Delta

475 Nj-4 W, Englewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$3.29

Costco

1 Industrial Ln, New Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.49
$--

Gulf

1805 Webster Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.49
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BRONX, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Bronx, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Delta at 1537 Palisade Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1657 Jerome Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Traffic
The Bronx Beacon

Check out these homes for sale in Bronx now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE OF A KIND ONE FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LEFFERTS GARDENS / FLATBUSH AREA. THIS SUPER ELEGANT HOME IS
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Survey of Bronx diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $1.21

(BRONX, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.21 if you’re buying diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Bronx area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 327 Yonkers Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.29.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Gas Prices#Shell
The Bronx Beacon

This is the cheapest gas in Bronx right now

(BRONX, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Bronx, you could be saving up to $1.09 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 610 Nereid Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.91 at Shell at Bowery Bay Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

These condos are for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Bronx condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Take a look at these homes on the Bronx market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful new renovation in the heart of Hoboken. This oversized 1 bedroom just received a remodel including the following upgrades : New kitchen with
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Bronx Beacon

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Bronx station

(BRONX, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.01 in the greater Bronx area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Bronx area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 327 Yonkers Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Check out these Bronx homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Three family home with parking on a great block in Windsor Terrace. This brick, semi-attached 3 family home was built in 2000 with a building
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Single-family homes for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Looking for a house in Bronx? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Top homes for sale in Bronx

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Bring All Offers / Let's Make This Deal !! Great Corner Duplex Ready To Move Into a Single family Home plus Room for Mom..
BRONX, NY
The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy