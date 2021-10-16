Save up to $0.87 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bronx area offering savings of $0.87 per gallon.

Sunoco at 1881 E Tremont Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at Bowery Bay Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.92.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bronx area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 1881 E Tremont Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ --

Petroleum 1165 Ogden Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Ultimate Quality Fuel 1314 Sedgwick Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Delta 475 Nj-4 W, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Costco 1 Industrial Ln, New Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Gulf 1805 Webster Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.