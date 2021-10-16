Where's the cheapest gas in Brooklyn?

(BROOKLYN, NY) According to Brooklyn gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.26 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at PURE ENERGY at 10 Malcolm X Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.29 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.39.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

PURE ENERGY 10 Malcolm X Blvd, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 644 Bushwick Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.46 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 586 Conduit Blvd, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sonomax 278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.21 card card $ 3.37 $ 3.49 $ 3.65 $ 3.46

Conoco 451 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Grand Slam Wash and Gas 640 S Conduit Blvd, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.59 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.69 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.