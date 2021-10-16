CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where's the cheapest gas in Brooklyn?

 8 days ago
(BROOKLYN, NY) According to Brooklyn gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.26 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at PURE ENERGY at 10 Malcolm X Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.29 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.39.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

PURE ENERGY

10 Malcolm X Blvd, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$--

BP

644 Bushwick Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.99
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.46
$--
$--
$--

BP

586 Conduit Blvd, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Sonomax

278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.17
$3.29
$3.45
$3.21
card
card$3.37
$3.49
$3.65
$3.46

Conoco

451 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$--
$--
$3.45
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.45

Grand Slam Wash and Gas

640 S Conduit Blvd, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.35
$3.59
$3.49
card
card$3.29
$3.45
$3.69
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

