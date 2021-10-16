Where's the cheapest gas in Philadelphia?

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) According to Philadelphia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

Eastcoast at 7300 S Crescent Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 2634 N Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.38.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Eastcoast 7300 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ 3.39

Conoco 8005 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Amera 2885 Mount Ephraim Ave, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Conoco 145 S Broadway, Gloucester City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.45

Phillips 66 174 S Broadway , Gloucester City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.45

Valero 580 Crescent Blvd, Collingswood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.43 card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.