Philadelphia, PA

Where's the cheapest gas in Philadelphia?

Philly Report
Philly Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5Eqp_0cTIeKn000

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) According to Philadelphia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

Eastcoast at 7300 S Crescent Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 2634 N Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.38.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Eastcoast

7300 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.38
$3.58
$3.39

Conoco

8005 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.49
$3.29

Amera

2885 Mount Ephraim Ave, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.59
$--

Conoco

145 S Broadway, Gloucester City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.37
$3.67
$3.45

Phillips 66

174 S Broadway , Gloucester City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.37
$3.67
$3.45

Valero

580 Crescent Blvd, Collingswood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.45
$3.65
$3.43
card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.71
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

Philly Report

PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

