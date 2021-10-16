Here’s the cheapest gas in Baltimore Saturday

(BALTIMORE, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Baltimore area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.

Shell at 201 North Point Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1100 S Hanover St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.51.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 201 North Point Blvd, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 3.19

BP 5320 York Rd, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

Crown 6122 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.35 $ 3.63 $ -- card card $ 3.23 $ 3.39 $ 3.67 $ --

Marathon 427 W Mulberry , Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BJ's 4701 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Royal Farms 6201 Pulaski Hwy, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.