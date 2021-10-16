CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Here’s the cheapest gas in Baltimore Saturday

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35o65T_0cTIeJuH00

(BALTIMORE, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Baltimore area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.

Shell at 201 North Point Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1100 S Hanover St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.51.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

201 North Point Blvd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.74
$3.94
$3.19

BP

5320 York Rd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.55
$3.85
$--

Crown

6122 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.35
$3.63
$--
card
card$3.23
$3.39
$3.67
$--

Marathon

427 W Mulberry , Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--

BJ's

4701 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.22

Royal Farms

6201 Pulaski Hwy, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.85
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

