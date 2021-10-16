Here’s the cheapest gas in Baltimore Saturday
(BALTIMORE, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Baltimore area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.
Shell at 201 North Point Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1100 S Hanover St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.51.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.23 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.74
$3.94
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.55
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.35
$3.63
$--
|card
card$3.23
$3.39
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.85
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
