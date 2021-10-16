CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

Here’s the cheapest gas in Fairfield Saturday

Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VTes_0cTIeI1Y00

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Gulf at 580 North Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 558 Riverside Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.37 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf

580 North Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.64
$3.70
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.64
$3.70
$--

Shell

4402 Main St, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.59
$--

Massey

40 Hollister Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.24
$3.34
$3.46
$3.49
card
card$3.24
$3.34
$3.46
$3.49

Cumberland Farms

975 Kings Hwy E, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Star Fuels

350 Jennings Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.43

Stop & Shop

760 Villa Ave, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.75
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fairfield County Charter

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 169 North Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.35 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 2629 Easton Tpke, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.95.
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Traffic
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Mobil
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fairfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.11, at Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.51, listed at Mobil at 165 Round Hill Rd.
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Fairfield County Charter

These houses are for sale in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
1K+
Followers
823
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy