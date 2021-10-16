Here’s the cheapest gas in Fairfield Saturday

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Gulf at 580 North Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 558 Riverside Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.37 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf 580 North Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.70 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ 3.70 $ --

Shell 4402 Main St, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ --

Massey 40 Hollister Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ 3.34 $ 3.46 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.24 $ 3.34 $ 3.46 $ 3.49

Cumberland Farms 975 Kings Hwy E, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Star Fuels 350 Jennings Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Stop & Shop 760 Villa Ave, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.