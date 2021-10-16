Here’s the cheapest gas in Fairfield Saturday
(FAIRFIELD, CT) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
Gulf at 580 North Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 558 Riverside Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.37 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.64
$3.70
$--
|card
card$3.19
$3.64
$3.70
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.24
$3.34
$3.46
$3.49
|card
card$3.24
$3.34
$3.46
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.75
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
