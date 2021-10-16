CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Seattle

Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0cTIeH8p00

(SEATTLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Seattle area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

APP at 6760 W Marginal Way Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 6056 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.44.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seattle area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

APP

6760 W Marginal Way Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$--
$--
$3.54

Shree's

7801 Detroit Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$3.75
$3.95
$3.44
card
card$3.55
$3.85
$3.95
$3.54

Costco

4401 4Th Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$4.09
$--

Sinclair

3002 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

ARCO

7301 Delridge Way Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$--

ARCO

5620 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
