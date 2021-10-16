Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Seattle area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

APP at 6760 W Marginal Way Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 6056 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.44.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seattle area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

APP 6760 W Marginal Way Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.54

Shree's 7801 Detroit Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 3.54

Costco 4401 4Th Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.09 $ --

Sinclair 3002 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 7301 Delridge Way Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ --

ARCO 5620 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.