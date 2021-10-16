Phoenix gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.86 per gallon
(PHOENIX, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Phoenix area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 2230 W Indian School Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.39
$3.29
|card
card$3.03
$3.19
$3.39
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.69
$3.79
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.45
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 2