Phoenix gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.86 per gallon

(PHOENIX, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Phoenix area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 2230 W Indian School Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO 2230 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.39 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.39

ARCO 2902 N 16Th St, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Costco 3801 N 33Rd Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

ARCO 935 N 43Rd Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 1601 N 43Rd Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 4502 E Oak St, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.