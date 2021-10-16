CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Save up to $1.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Dallas

The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0cTIeFNN00

(DALLAS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Dallas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2908 Samuell Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven

3600 S Lancaster Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$2.49
$2.99
$--

Zang Food Store

1005 S Zang Blvd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.14
$3.59
$2.99

QuikTrip

7818 Garland Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$--

7-Eleven

7815 Garland Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.89

RaceWay

8130 E R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.35
$3.19

7-Eleven

8902 Garland Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

