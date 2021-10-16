This is the cheapest gas in Atlanta right now
(ATLANTA, GA) According to Atlanta gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.95 per gallon on gas.
CITGO at 2239 Cheshire Bridge Rd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1184 Spring St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.28 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.00
$3.25
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.02
$3.42
$3.82
$3.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49
|card
card$3.09
$3.69
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.59
$4.09
$3.39
|card
card$3.09
$3.69
$--
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
