This is the cheapest gas in Atlanta right now

(ATLANTA, GA) According to Atlanta gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.95 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 2239 Cheshire Bridge Rd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1184 Spring St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.28 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 2239 Cheshire Bridge Rd Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ -- $ --

Shell 1539 Piedmont Ave Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ 3.82 $ 3.82

Chevron 923 Lee St Sw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Chevron 1570 Monroe Dr Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

CITGO 3097 Moreland Ave, Conley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 2075 Candler Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.