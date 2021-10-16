Save $1.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) According to Alameda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1900 Davis St. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 1400 Powell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.50.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1900 Davis St, San Leandro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Safeway 2234 Otis Dr, Alameda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.47 $ 4.65 card card $ -- $ 4.35 $ -- $ 4.75

GO! GAS & Food 720 High St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ --

GO! GAS & Food 2240 Mountain Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

ARCO 1260 Park St, Alameda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.27 $ 4.41 $ -- card card $ 4.23 $ 4.37 $ 4.51 $ --

ARCO 566 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ -- card card $ -- $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.