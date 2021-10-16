CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

Save $1.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Alameda

The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 8 days ago
(ALAMEDA, CA) According to Alameda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1900 Davis St. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 1400 Powell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.50.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1900 Davis St, San Leandro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.19
$--

Safeway

2234 Otis Dr, Alameda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$--
$4.47
$4.65
card
card$--
$4.35
$--
$4.75

GO! GAS & Food

720 High St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.19
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--

GO! GAS & Food

2240 Mountain Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--

ARCO

1260 Park St, Alameda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$4.27
$4.41
$--
card
card$4.23
$4.37
$4.51
$--

ARCO

566 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.13
$4.33
$4.53
$--
card
card$--
$4.39
$4.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

