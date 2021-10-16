CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Pacifica

The Pacifica Post
 8 days ago
(PACIFICA, CA) According to Pacifica gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1600 El Camino Real was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 248 S Airport Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.63.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1600 El Camino Real, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$--
$4.55
$--

Costco

451 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$--
$4.55
$--

Econo

2901 San Bruno Ave W, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.34
$4.49
$4.64
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.54
$4.69
$--

Speedway

501 Serramonte Blvd, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.59
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.69

San Bruno Gas

401 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.51
$4.61
$--
card
card$4.45
$4.61
$4.71
$--

Speedway

2195 Junipero Serra Blvd, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.49
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Survey pinpoints Pacifica's cheapest diesel

(PACIFICA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Pacifica area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pacifica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.29, at Exxon at 1216 Hillside Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $5.29, listed at Shell at 248 S Airport Blvd.
PACIFICA, CA
Top homes for sale in Pacifica

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Formal Entry * Expansive Living Room with Gas Log Fireplace * Formal Dining Room with Built-In Buffet * Storage Space Throughout * Designer Lighting
PACIFICA, CA
Survey of Pacifica diesel prices reveals $0.70 savings at cheapest station

(PACIFICA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater Pacifica area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Pacifica area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 1216 Hillside Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 248 S Airport Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
PACIFICA, CA
Where's the cheapest gas in Pacifica?

(PACIFICA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pacifica area offering savings of $0.75 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Econo at 2901 San Bruno Ave W. Regular there was listed at $4.24 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
PACIFICA, CA
Pacifica gas at $4.15 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PACIFICA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pacifica area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1600 El Camino Real was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
PACIFICA, CA
Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) According to Pacifica gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas. Costco at 1600 El Camino Real was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 248 S Airport Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
PACIFICA, CA
Pacifica, CA
147
Followers
545
Post
12K+
Views
With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

