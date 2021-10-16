Where's the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay?
(HALF MOON BAY, CA) According to Half Moon Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave. Regular there was listed at $4.46 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 375 Cabrillo Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Half Moon Bay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.62 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.46
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.59
$4.76
$4.86
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.55
$4.75
$4.95
$4.69
|card
card$4.65
$4.85
$5.05
$4.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
