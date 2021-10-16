CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Where's the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay?

 8 days ago
(HALF MOON BAY, CA) According to Half Moon Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave. Regular there was listed at $4.46 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 375 Cabrillo Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Half Moon Bay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.62 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

InterState Gasoline

501 Kelly Ave, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.46
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.59
$4.76
$4.86
$--

Easy Mart

61 Ave Alhambra, El Granada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$--

Alliance

120 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.55
$4.75
$4.95
$4.69
card
card$4.65
$4.85
$5.05
$4.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

HMB Local Updates

Survey of Half Moon Bay diesel prices reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Half Moon Bay, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Half Moon Bay area on Tuesday, found that Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
