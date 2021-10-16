Where's the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay?

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) According to Half Moon Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave. Regular there was listed at $4.46 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 375 Cabrillo Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Half Moon Bay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.62 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

InterState Gasoline 501 Kelly Ave, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.46 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.76 $ 4.86 $ --

Easy Mart 61 Ave Alhambra, El Granada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ --

Alliance 120 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.95 $ 4.69 card card $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 5.05 $ 4.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.