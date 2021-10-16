CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Milpitas

 8 days ago
(MILPITAS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Milpitas, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas & Shop at 1655 Mckee Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.48 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas & Shop

1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.12
$4.22
$4.59
card
card$4.05
$4.75
$4.85
$4.65

Costco

1601 Coleman Ave, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.25
$--

Moe's Stop

1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--

Gas & Shop

1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.68
$4.79
$4.59
card
card$4.05
$4.74
$4.85
$4.65

Costco

1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$--
$4.29
$--

Shell

2510 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$4.59
card
card$4.55
$4.75
$4.95
$4.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Milpitas, CA
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

