Gas savings: The cheapest station in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Milpitas, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas & Shop at 1655 Mckee Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Shell at 3751 Lafayette St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.48 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas & Shop 1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.12 $ 4.22 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.65

Costco 1601 Coleman Ave, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.25 $ --

Moe's Stop 1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas & Shop 1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.68 $ 4.79 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.74 $ 4.85 $ 4.65

Costco 1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Shell 2510 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.95 $ 4.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.