Saratoga gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.10 per gallon
(SARATOGA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Saratoga, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.
Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 21530 Stevens Creek Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saratoga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.56 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.17
$4.27
$4.13
|card
card$4.09
$4.27
$4.37
$4.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.14
$4.34
$4.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$4.29
|card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.49
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.15
$4.47
$4.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.32
$4.42
$4.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.35
$4.55
$4.75
|card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$4.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
