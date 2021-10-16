Saratoga gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.10 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Saratoga, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 21530 Stevens Creek Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saratoga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.56 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Moe's Stop 1948 Camden Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 4.13 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.23

Quik Stop 2704 S Bascom Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.14 $ 4.34 $ 4.49 $ --

Diamond Gas & Mart 12015 Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

Homestead Car Wash & Gas 3500 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.15 $ 4.47 $ 4.14

US Pro 3595 Benton St, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.32 $ 4.42 $ 4.23

Alliance 1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.75 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.