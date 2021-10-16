CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, CA

Saratoga gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.10 per gallon

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrJBv_0cTIe8HX00

(SARATOGA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Saratoga, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 21530 Stevens Creek Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saratoga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.56 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Moe's Stop

1948 Camden Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.17
$4.27
$4.13
card
card$4.09
$4.27
$4.37
$4.23

Quik Stop

2704 S Bascom Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.14
$4.34
$4.49
$--

Diamond Gas & Mart

12015 Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$4.29
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.49
$4.29

Homestead Car Wash & Gas

3500 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.15
$4.47
$4.14

US Pro

3595 Benton St, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.32
$4.42
$4.23

Alliance

1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.35
$4.55
$4.75
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$4.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

