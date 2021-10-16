Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Newark, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 41700 Grimmer Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at 76 at 4190 Mowry Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.53 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 41700 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.23 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.73 $ 4.25

Costco 43621 Pacific Commons Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.49 $ --

National 31890 Alvarado Blvd, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.39

ABE 33090 Mission Blvd, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.59

Quik Stop 38995 Farwell Dr, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.24 $ 4.46 $ 4.63 $ --

Fremont Gas & Food 43250 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.31 $ 4.51 $ 4.71 $ 4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.