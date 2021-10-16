CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, CA

Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Newark

East Bay News
East Bay News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPxOY_0cTIe7Oo00

(NEWARK, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Newark, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 41700 Grimmer Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at 76 at 4190 Mowry Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.53 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

41700 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.23
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.73
$4.25

Costco

43621 Pacific Commons Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$--
$4.49
$--

National

31890 Alvarado Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.39
card
card$4.29
$4.59
$4.69
$4.39

ABE

33090 Mission Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.59

Quik Stop

38995 Farwell Dr, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.24
$4.46
$4.63
$--

Fremont Gas & Food

43250 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$4.29
card
card$4.31
$4.51
$4.71
$4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

