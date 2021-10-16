San Mateo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.92 per gallon
(SAN MATEO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Mateo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon.
A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at ARCO at 402 N El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Mateo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.53 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.97
$4.27
$4.37
$4.19
|card
card$4.27
$4.37
$4.67
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.43
$4.53
$4.41
|card
card$4.31
$4.51
$4.61
$4.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.11
$4.35
$4.45
$4.25
|card
card$4.19
$4.35
$4.53
$4.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.17
$4.37
$4.47
$--
|card
card$4.37
$4.49
$4.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
|card
card$4.29
$--
$4.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.27
$4.37
$4.49
|card
card$4.25
$4.37
$4.55
$4.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
