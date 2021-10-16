San Mateo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.92 per gallon

(SAN MATEO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Mateo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon.

A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at ARCO at 402 N El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Mateo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.53 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

A&A Gas 1100 Broadway, Burlingame

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.67 $ 4.29

Exxon 404 19Th Ave, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.43 $ 4.53 $ 4.41 card card $ 4.31 $ 4.51 $ 4.61 $ 4.41

ARCO 1950 S Delaware St, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.11 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.53 $ 4.41

Exxon 335 S Norfolk St, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.47 $ -- card card $ 4.37 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ --

ARCO 300 S Delaware St, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ 4.59 $ --

Gas & Shop 609 E 4Th Ave, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.37 $ 4.55 $ 4.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.