CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo, CA

San Mateo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.92 per gallon

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0cTIe6W500

(SAN MATEO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Mateo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon.

A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at ARCO at 402 N El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Mateo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.53 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

A&A Gas

1100 Broadway, Burlingame
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.97
$4.27
$4.37
$4.19
card
card$4.27
$4.37
$4.67
$4.29

Exxon

404 19Th Ave, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.43
$4.53
$4.41
card
card$4.31
$4.51
$4.61
$4.41

ARCO

1950 S Delaware St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.11
$4.35
$4.45
$4.25
card
card$4.19
$4.35
$4.53
$4.41

Exxon

335 S Norfolk St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$4.37
$4.47
$--
card
card$4.37
$4.49
$4.69
$--

ARCO

300 S Delaware St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.29
$--
$4.59
$--

Gas & Shop

609 E 4Th Ave, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.27
$4.37
$4.49
card
card$4.25
$4.37
$4.55
$4.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Peninsula Digest

Townhomes of San Mateo: See what’s on the market

(SAN MATEO, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in San Mateo, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Mateo, CA
Traffic
City
San Mateo, CA
Local
California Traffic
Peninsula Digest

Here’s the cheapest gas in San Mateo Saturday

(SAN MATEO, CA) According to San Mateo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 335 S Norfolk St. Regular there was listed at $3.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at ARCO at 402 N El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#A A#Arco#402 N El Camino Real
Peninsula Digest

House hunting? Check these San Mateo townhomes

(SAN MATEO, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in San Mateo, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Top homes for sale in San Mateo

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great entry level condominium in Burlingame Gardens area. Wonderful opportunity to own this beautifully remodeled unit. The kitchen has modern quartz countertops, new stainless
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Peninsula Digest

Check out these San Mateo homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Best priced home on the Peninsula! Outstanding location of this 4 bedroom home with wonderful sitting area, surrounded by lush greenery. Nearby Facebook HQ
SAN MATEO, CA
Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
545
Followers
950
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy