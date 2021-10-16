CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Altos, CA

Save $1.54 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Los Altos

 8 days ago
(LOS ALTOS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Los Altos area offering savings of $1.54 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 789 E Evelyn Ave. Regular there was listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.59 at Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.63.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Diamond Gas & Mart

789 E Evelyn Ave, Mountain View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.19
$--
$--
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--

Palo Alto Gas & Smog

835 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$--

World

117 W Maude Ave, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--

National

603 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19

ARCO

1040 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$--

Alliance

1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.35
$4.55
$4.75
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$4.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

