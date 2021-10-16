Save $1.54 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Los Altos area offering savings of $1.54 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 789 E Evelyn Ave. Regular there was listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.59 at Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.63.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Diamond Gas & Mart 789 E Evelyn Ave, Mountain View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Palo Alto Gas & Smog 835 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

World 117 W Maude Ave, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

National 603 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

ARCO 1040 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ --

Alliance 1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.75 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.