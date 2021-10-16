Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Francisco

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Francisco, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at Shell at 300 5Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.64.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Allstars

2831 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--

Speedway Express

3300 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.89
$4.39
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.99
$4.65

Gas & Shop

1101 Junipero Serra Blvd, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.59
card
card$--
$4.59
$4.69
$4.69

Touchless Car Wash Gasoline

1070 Oak St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.31
$4.47
$4.61
$--

ARCO

1175 Fell St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.51
$4.65
$3.95
card
card$4.41
$4.57
$4.71
$4.05

Alliance

101 S Mayfair Ave, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$--
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Top San Francisco sports news

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) San Francisco-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more San Francisco sports stories like these, click here.
San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.04 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
Bay Area News Alert

Weather Forecast For San Francisco

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Francisco: Wednesday, September 29: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, September 30: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 1: Mostly Sunny; Saturday, October 2: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy
