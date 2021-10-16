Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Francisco, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. Regular there was listed at $4.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at Shell at 300 5Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.64.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Allstars 2831 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

Speedway Express 3300 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.89 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.99 $ 4.65

Gas & Shop 1101 Junipero Serra Blvd, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.59 card card $ -- $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.69

Touchless Car Wash Gasoline 1070 Oak St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.31 $ 4.47 $ 4.61 $ --

ARCO 1175 Fell St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ 4.51 $ 4.65 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.41 $ 4.57 $ 4.71 $ 4.05

Alliance 101 S Mayfair Ave, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ -- card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.