A former Theranos project manager and friend of Elizabeth Holmes’ brother is now testifying against the disgraced tech entrepreneur at her fraud trial. Daniel Edlin was introduced to Holmes by her younger brother Christian Holmes in 2011. He then worked as a project manager for her until 2016, two years before Holmes was indicted on fraud charges. Prosecutors allege she defrauded numerous investors, as well as doctors and patients, by making false claims about the breakthrough medical technology her company had supposedly developed – a blood testing device that could perform dozens of tests using minuscule amounts of blood.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO