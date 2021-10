A man drove into a protest against vaccination mandates Saturday afternoon in Palmdale, California, injuring at least one person, authorities said. The man, William Aslaksen, 64, was arrested after he got into his car and ran into a crowd at a vaccination mandate rally, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Aslaksen was alleged to have argued with protesters, gotten into his vehicle and rammed into the group on the sidewalk.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO