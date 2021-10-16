CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Company found negligent in bridge collapse that killed man

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A contractor’s failure to follow established safety procedures led to the collapse of a section of a bridge linking North Carolina’s mainland to Hatteras Island, killing one worker and injuring another, according to federal regulators.

Capt. Jeff Derringer of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that workers were dismantling a section of the old Bonner Bridge on April 14 when that section fell approximately 110 feet (33 meters) into Oregon Inlet.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited PCL Civil Constructors with two serious violations for failing to use engineering surveys or calculations to control the bridge’s stability and avoid unplanned collapses, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Friday. OSHA also found the company overloaded bridge sections beyond their capacity and exposed workers to hazards. The agency has proposed a $23,210 fine.

According to OSHA, Jose Armando Maqueda Mejia (El Guero), 42, of Manns Harbor, was using a torch to cut crossbeams on a section of the bridge where the concrete had been left for removal. The weight of the concrete caused the structure to collapse and Mejia to fall, according to the agency.

Most of the old bridge had already been taken down when the accident occurred.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manns Harbor, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Accidents
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Accident#Ap#Pcl Civil Constructors#The News Observer
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

625K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy