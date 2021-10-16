CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Swift: Captain Kirk's space trip may start seniornaut trend

By Tammy Swift
INFORUM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow fitting that Captain Kirk finally returned to space. By now, we've all heard how the indomitable William Shatner, age 90, has boldly gone where no nonagenarian has gone before. He hitched a ride aboard Jeff Bezos’ New Shepard rocket which, in classic Amazon style, delivered its passengers to...

www.inforum.com

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Captain Kirk in space can inspire us all

Oct. 13 was a big day for Star Trek fans. Our beloved Captain James T. Kirk from Riverside, Iowa, (William Shatner), blasted into space aboard a Blue Origins capsule. Upon landing, he emotionally commented on the beauty and fragility of our planet. That also can be said for its occupants. We have a responsibility to care for each other, including sacrificing a bit of our convenience and autonomy in battling COVID-19. In "The Wrath of Khan" (1982), Spock says, “Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.” Captain Kirk answers, “Or the one.” Can we agree to put our contentious politics, conspiracy theories, and "My body, my choice" beliefs aside for the greater good? The lives of many vulnerable members of our communities depend on it.
WATERLOO, IA
WIBC.com

William Shatner, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, Will Be At the Indiana Comic Con

INDIANAPOLIS — Actor William Shatner has now been to space on screen and off. He’s now on his way to the Indiana Comic Convention. “It’s like having the real-life Captain Kirk come to your convention,” said PR Coordinator for Indiana Comic Convention Jaimie Kautzmann. “So, it’s really an awesome person to have at our con.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lima News

William Shatner, TV’s Captain Kirk, blasts into space

VAN HORN, Texas — Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company. The “Star Trek” actor and three fellow passengers hurtled to an altitude of...
CELEBRITIES
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Wally Funk
William Shatner
news8000.com

Update: Capt. Kirk’s William Shatner returns safely from trip to space

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Actor William Shatner successfully played his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of “Star Trek” fan Jeff Bezos. Best known for his role as Captain Kirk, the 90-year-old Shatner joined three other passengers for Wednesday morning’s launch from West Texas. He became the oldest person in space. He landed safely with the rest of the crew.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
flickprime.com

As ‘Captain Kirk’ Willian Shatner travels to space, netizens say ‘Fiction meets reality’

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin marked their second profitable crewed spaceflight with all 4 astronauts touchdown safely after 11 minutes of flight time. While it is a main leap for the aerospace agency, in addition they made historical past as one of many astronauts on the flight, actor William Shatner turned the oldest particular person to go to house on the age of 90. As if his stellar efficiency within the house journey drama Star Trek wasn’t sufficient, followers have gotten another excuse to consider that he’s ‘Captain Kirk’ in actual life as effectively.
CELEBRITIES
The Jewish Press

WATCH: Oldest Jew in Space, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, Blasts Off

William Shatner, the Jewish actor who personified Captain James T. Kirk in the “Star Trek” television series and movies, blasted off for real on Wednesday, Oct. 13 as an invited guest of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, together with three crew members. Shatner, age 90, is the oldest man ever to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Bolivar Commercial

Captain Kirk, on 'Star Travel', travels this Wednesday into space on the ship over Jeff Bezos

The company Azure Origin, carry out billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos, is due to launch its second flight on suborbital carry out Texas tourism on Wednesday (13), with actor William Shatner, who personified the promise of space travel in the electronic TV movie series “Star Trek”. The “Capit Kirk” being a 2 four crew perform flight, all civilians.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Space Explored 33: Blue Origin workplace and safety concerns, Captain Kirk goes to space, Lucy launch, and more

This week on the Space Explored Podcast, Seth and Derek discuss the concerns around Blue Origin’s workplace environment and the safety of their rockets. As well they discuss William Shatner’s then-upcoming launch, which was launched this morning, and more. Subscribe. Follow. Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk. Derek Wise @derekiswise. More Space Explored...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Astronomy
NASA
Economy
Industry
Mars
Science
Aerospace & Defense
Instagram
ksl.com

Utahns watch as 'Captain Kirk' flies into space

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking into the night sky can often make you feel small. For Patrick Wiggins, though, it's when he feels the most alive. "All my life I have wanted to see what's out there," he said. "I want to explore. Galaxies, nebulae, there are all kinds of things to look at."
UTAH STATE
100.5 The River

Captain Kirk is Going Into Space, The Final Frontier

Yes, it's true, Captain James T. Kirk of the Star Ship Enterprise, will blast off into space, most probably tomorrow, Wednesday, October 13. Seriously, William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, will be part of the crew of Jeff Bezos Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft. The blast off was originally set for yesterday, Monday, October 11 but weather postponed the flight to 9:30 a.m. ET, tomorrow.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'Risk is our business': William Shatner channels his inner Captain Kirk in preparation for tomorrow's mission aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard that brings the vision of 'Star Trek' and American's yearning for space exploration together

'Risk is our business,' Captain James T. Kirk once said during an episode of Star Trek that aired on February 9, 1968. 'That´s what this starship is all about. That's why we're aboard her.'. More than a half-century later, William Shatner, who breathed life into the fabled Enterprise captain is,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

