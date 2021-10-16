CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claremont, NC

German plastics manufacturer bringing jobs to North Carolina

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A German company which makes plastic components is bringing 133 jobs to a North Carolina county, according to the governor’s office.

Pöppelmann Plastics USA LLC is investing more than $19.2 million to expand its manufacturing campus in Claremont in Catawba County, Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday in a news release.

The average salary for the new positions is $44,827, slightly above the county’s overall average annual wage of $43,920. The new positions include machine operators, maintenance technicians, warehouse personnel and administrative staff, according to the news release.

The governor said the company will receive a grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund after meeting job creation and capital investment targets. The One NC Fund requires a matching grant from local governments

Pöppelmann Plastics, which has more than 2,500 employees worldwide, opened its U.S. division in North Carolina in 2007. It focused on plastic pots and cultivation systems for the commercial horticulture industry, according to the news release.

Claremont is approximately 45 miles (72 km) northwest of Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Critics question utility’s bitcoin-mining data center

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s largest utility has set up a data center at the site of one of its coal-fired power plants that it is using to mine the Internet for bitcoins. Ameren Corp. officials say the data center could also help stabilize demand for electricity that could help it avoid ramping production down and back up again, which is inefficient.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claremont, NC
Business
State
North Carolina State
City
Claremont, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Claremont, NC
Government
The Associated Press

Groups seek 2 districts with large Black voter bases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s seven-member congressional delegation for decades has consisted of a single African-American member, elected from the only district with a majority Black population. But with Black and mixed-race residents now making up more than 25% of the state’s population, some legal groups, as well as a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

625K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy