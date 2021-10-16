CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Ilhan Omar Slams Newspaper's Op-Ed Board for Racist Language in Covering Communities of Color

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We can no longer be silent," the Democratic Minnesota progressive lawmaker...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 280

MCic
8d ago

Omar is one of the most racist, Anti-American to hold a position as a US Representative. She needs to be investigated from the day she arrived in the US

Reply(16)
269
chip sholler
8d ago

Pure trash go live in a Muslim country Thomas Jefferson sent red flags up about Muslims 200+yrs ago before they were strapping explosives on their bodies to meet Allah please find your other brother or sister.

Reply(5)
149
James Hawkes
8d ago

She is poison to this country. Destroying America from within. She an the squad care nothing about this country, only about their ideology to bring America down. In the end America will win and she will lose

Reply(11)
111
Related
CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: Rep. Ilhan Omar Discusses The Path To Passing The Build Back Better Plan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Joe Biden’s big domestic agenda includes proposals for child care programs, universal pre-kindergarten, and an extension of the child tax credit. But it’s still not clear if Democrats have the votes to pass it. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden made a lot of promises. One of the biggest was free community college for all and free pre-kindergarten for every 3 and 4-year-old. But the president has had to scale back his proposals recently. Community college is now out, a casualty of drawn-out negotiations with his own party. Two senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

Black MAGA Man Complains His Sentence for Threats Is Racist

A Black man who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and then posted threats against Congress complained about a 14-month sentence for his crime, telling the judge it was “racism.” Troy Smocks, of Dallas, was not charged with entering the Capitol and rioting, but he made menacing comments about the lawmakers who upheld the election of Joe Biden. “Let’s hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are,” he wrote on Parler. When Smocks, who pleaded guilty, learned his sentence—which was shorter than the five years maximum he could have received—he was livid. “Your honor, this is racism,” he said, referencing a white rioter who got a lesser punishment and even invoking Martin Luther King Jr.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar, not Joe Manchin, would 'kill our democracy'

Congressional leftists are claiming centrist Democrats in the Senate are “killing our democracy” because they won’t abolish a legislative tool that … protects democratic principles. Responding to news that Senate Republicans filibustered Democrats’ latest elections reform bill this week, Rep. Ilhan Omar and her fellow “Squad” members blasted Sens. Joe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Democratic Party chair reports racist threats after Trump op-ed

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn is speaking out about threats he's received — including one that referenced lynching — in response to his recent op-ed criticizing former President Donald Trump.Why it matters: The escalation of harassment of public servants and political figures in recent years makes it challenging to bridge differences and resolve problems, the state representative from Ames said Tuesday. Driving the news: Wilburn, who's the first Black Iowan to lead the state party, called for others to publicly denounce abuse and threats he says is becoming the norm in politics."Look at what's going on at some...
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Stephens
Person
Ilhan Omar
Axios

Investigating newspapers’ role in racist violence

Today marks the beginning of a student journalism project that investigates the role American newspapers played in promoting lynchings and other racist violence from Reconstruction through the 1960s. Axios Re:Cap talks with Washington Post writer and associate professor of journalism at the University of Maryland DeNeen Brown on working with...
EDUCATION
Washington Times

A Black conservative takes on Ilhan Omar

Cicely Davis, a Black conservative Republican, is challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, in the state’s very blue 5th Congressional District. Ms. Davis has much to say about her intention to unseat a very high-profile incumbent when the time comes in 2022. “I’ve lived in this district — in Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox10phoenix.com

Ilhan Omar, AOC, other progressive lawmakers press Biden to release student loan forgiveness memo

A group of progressive lawmakers, including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), are pushing the Biden administration to release a memo from the Department of Education outlining the president’s legal authority to cancel student loan debt. The Biden administration in April said it asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Op Ed#Race#Minnesotans#The Star Tribune#The New York Times#Iron Dome#Muslims
Washington Examiner

Biden: Men harassing and filming women in the bathroom 'a part of the process'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to mince words after a number of "activists," including a man and a self-identified illegal immigrant, stalked, harassed, and filmed her in a bathroom stall after one of her two classes at Arizona State University over the weekend. The Arizona Democrat blasted the protesters for their "unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harris’ office forced into damage control mode after student accuses Israel of 'ethnic genocide'

Vice President Kamala Harris' office is scrambling to reassure pro-Israel Democrats after she failed to push back against a student who accused Israel of "ethnic genocide." The controversy stems from an incident Wednesday in which a student attending an event to promote voting told Harris Israel was committing "ethnic genocide" in Palestine and argued the U.S. was ignoring protests despite promoting the power of democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘You’re a joke’: Marjorie Taylor Greene clashes with Democrats over Jewish space lasers and alleged pro-Trump killer

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene sparred with Liz Cheney and Jamie Raskin on Thursday at the House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington DC. “You’re a joke!” Ms Greene yelled at Ms Cheney before getting the same insult in return.Ms Greene asked Mr Raskin, who was the lead prosecutor in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, when he would investigate Black Lives Matter protest violence. Mr Raskin replied: “Like with Kyle Rittenhouse who went and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters?” Mr Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in August 2020. The then-17-year-old, who had posted pro-Trump...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Washington Times

Nancy Pelosi aligns herself with the Satanic Temple

Are you familiar with the word “devout?” It’s most commonly used in a phrase like “She was a devout Catholic.” As a matter of fact, if you go to the dictionary and look it up, that is the very example that they use. The definition of the word devout is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

‘I’m Asian American, Not Yellow’: GOP State Senator Under Fire for Racist Remarks

Oklahoma State Senator David Rader, a Republican, is under fire for referring to Asian American families as “yellow families” when speaking to a criminal justice policy analyst testifying before the legislature about the racial wealth gap, KFOR reported late Friday. In a presentation to the state senate, Damion Shade, who works as a policy analyst at the Oklahoma Policy Institute, shared information about the history of racism in America and how it has caused a widening gap between white families’ wealth and wealth accumulated by families of color. “I believe [the racial wealth gap is widening] largely because of the multiplying...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
610K+
Followers
65K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy