1 person rescued, 2 injured in Aurora apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – One person had be rescued and two others were taken to the hospital in a two-alarm apartment fire that happened around 3 a.m. in Aurora.

The fire happened in the area of 200 S. Jasper Circle.

“I look at my neighbor’s balcony and it’s all on fire,” said the neighbor who lives across the hall from where the fire began.

Firefighters rescued one person from the building, provided medical care and transported the person to a hospital.

Two people, including a juvenile, were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another adult sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



Credit: Aurora Fire Rescue

One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he tried to open the door to the burning unit because he knew there were people inside.

“I opened the door and the smoke came out. I tried to put water on it with bottles so it wouldn’t go through further on the wall,” the neighbor said.

The majority of the residents were able to return to their units except the unit on the third floor, where the fire happened, and a unit on the second floor below that, according to Aurora Fire Rescue. Both units experienced heavy smoke and water damage.

Those families are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

“I hope my neighbor is OK,” the neighbor said.

The fire was reported to be under control by around 3:40 a.m., and investigators are trying to determine a cause.

