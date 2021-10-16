Man robbed in Carney; arrests made following assaults in Parkville, Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week.

At just before 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, two friends got into an argument in the 8800-block of Victory Avenue in Parkville (21234). The dispute turned into a physical altercation leading to the armed suspect assaulting the victim. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

At 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a man told police that two people had robbed him in the 1900-block of East Joppa Road in Carney (21234).

At just after 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, two people got into an altercation in the 4500-block of Ridge Road in Nottingham (21236). During the altercation, the armed suspect attempted to strike the victim. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

