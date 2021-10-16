CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Man robbed in Carney; arrests made following assaults in Parkville, Nottingham

By Chris Montcalmo
 8 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week.

At just before 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, two friends got into an argument in the 8800-block of Victory Avenue in Parkville (21234).  The dispute turned into a physical altercation leading to the armed suspect assaulting the victim. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

At 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a man told police that two people had robbed him in the 1900-block of East Joppa Road in Carney (21234).

At just after 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, two people got into an altercation in the 4500-block of Ridge Road in Nottingham (21236). During the altercation, the armed suspect attempted to strike the victim. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

Angela Hudnall
8d ago

That's what I said!! I hate to say it but soon as SOME of MY PEOPLE started moving out here, they brought all the crime and drama with them... SMDH! SO SAD TO SAY IT TOO. 🙁😟

