CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

WATCH: Minnesota Wild clip Anaheim Ducks in final seconds to win season opener

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3obd_0cTIacL800

Marcus Foligno scored the tiebreaking goal with 7.2 seconds left in regulation, and the Minnesota Wild opened their season with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday night.

Minnesota pressured Anaheim goaltender Anthony Stolarz all night, and he came up big more often than not while recording 41 saves. However, the Wild kept the heat on, and Foligno found himself in front of the net to push home the go-ahead goal to give his club its eighth consecutive victory over Anaheim.

The Wild’s Kevin Fiala tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period. It came after the Ducks opened the scoring on the man-advantage with Jakob Silfverberg’s goal within the first minute of the second.

Stolarz started in net for John Gibson, who made 33 saves in Anaheim’s opening 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday, but is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Minnesota was flying from the start, and didn’t relent throughout a scoreless first period. However, Stolarz was up to the task, making 15 saves over the first 20 minutes. The Wild had a power play within the first minute of the contest but nothing to show for it.

The Ducks, meanwhile, posted 10 shots on goal in the opening period and finished the first amid a power play. That man advantage concluded 17 seconds into the second on Silfverberg’s wraparound for Anaheim’s third power-play goal through five periods.

Minnesota, though, finally broke through on its third power-play chance of the night when Fiala crashed the net to chip in a Mats Zuccarello cross-slot pass to tie the game with 2:25 left in the second. The Wild finished with 19 shots on goal over the first 40 minutes.

Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots for Minnesota, which has won four in a row at Anaheim.

Related: NHL games today – 2021-22 NHL regular season schedule

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Jets Storylines to Watch in Season Opener Versus Ducks

If you’re an avid Winnipeg Jets fan, tonight’s season opener versus the Anaheim Ducks will be like seeing a kid at a candy store. You know the one…the kid who looks in the front window from the street, but the store is locked? He sees all the goodies inside and even has money to buy some, but the store is hopelessly closed. Well, tonight they open the front door to the Jets’ NHL season, but just to add to the anticipation, they’re going to excruciatingly make you wait until 9:00 CDT for the magic to start. For the first time since Feb. 2020, the Winnipeg Jets will step onto the ice and two national anthems will be sung prior to puck drop, which will hopefully be the start of a full season of normalcy, or at least as close as possible to what we once knew was normal.
NHL
chatsports.com

Anaheim Ducks Season Preview: A Calder contender consolation prize

It wasn’t that long ago that the California NHL teams were at the pinnacle of hockey, with the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks all being perennial playoff contenders, the latter two having three total Stanley Cups to their name, the Kings winning in 2012 and 2014 and the Ducks winning in 2007.
NHL
FanSided

Anaheim Ducks: 5 Reasons to Remain Positive as 2021-22 Season Starts

After a long summer hiatus, the NHL is back for another season and better than ever. That means the Anaheim Ducks are back on the ice. This year, the Western Conference has been realigned to its original standings, with the addition of the Seattle Kracken to the Pacific Division. With a new season ahead of us, there is new hope on the horizon that finally, the Ducks can break out of their slump.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
kfgo.com

NHL roundup: Wild nip Ducks in final seconds

Marcus Foligno scored the tiebreaking goal with 7.2 seconds left in regulation, and the Minnesota Wild opened their season with a 2-1 victory over the host Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Minnesota pressured Anaheim goaltender Anthony Stolarz all night, and he came up big more often than not while recording...
NHL
NHL

Ducks Announce Season-Opening Roster

The Ducks have announced the club's season-opening roster for the 2021-22 season. Anaheim's 23-man roster includes 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. The Ducks roster consists of an NHL-leading 16 Anaheim draft selections, including 10 in the first round: Jamie Drysdale (sixth overall in 2020); Cam Fowler (12th overall in 2010); Ryan Getzlaf (19th overall in 2003); Max Jones (24th overall in 2016); Hampus Lindholm (6th overall in 2012); Isac Lundestrom (23rd overall in 2018); Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021); Rickard Rakell (30th overall in 2011); Sam Steel (30th overall in 2016); Trevor Zegras (ninth overall in 2019).
NHL
chatsports.com

Wild at Ducks Preview: Anaheim hopes to stay undefeated at home

Coming off of a surprising season-opening win over the Winnipeg Jets, the Anaheim Ducks are hoping that they can extend this to a winning streak, but in order to do that they will need to take down the Minnesota Wild. Anaheim Ducks. In terms of lineup deployment, I wouldn’t expect...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Jakob Silfverberg
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Marcus Foligno
FanSided

Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim: Game preview, streaming, roster, more

Wild -165 The Minnesota Wild opens regular-season play on the West Coast for the second straight year. Minnesota, which posted a 2-3 record in the preseason, heads into the Honda Center to face a Ducks team that opened with a 4-1 home win over Winnipeg on Wednesday. Mason McTavish, 18, who was selected third overall in this summer’s NHL Entry Draft, scored 13 minutes, 20 seconds into the first period to become the youngest player in franchise history to register a goal.
NHL
ABC30 Fresno

Oilers top Ducks as season-opening win streak hits 3 games

EDMONTON, Alberta -- - Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers extended their season-opening winning streak to three games with a 6-5 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. "You don't want to give up five goals, ever," Draisaitl said. "That means you have...
NHL
FOX Sports

Minnesota hosts Anaheim after overtime win

LINE: Wild -268, Ducks +213; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit Minnesota after the Wild knocked off Winnipeg 6-5 in overtime. Minnesota finished 35-16-5 overall with a 21-5-2 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Wild scored 29 power play goals on 165 power play opportunities last season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota Wild#The Anaheim Ducks#The Ducks
OCRegister

Ducks work overtime but lose to Wild again in closing seconds

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Ducks’ emotions ran the gamut from anger to frustration to disappointment and back again Saturday. They had played well enough against the sizzling Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center to be locked in another close game, another one that could have gone their way or escaped their grasp.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild hope to begin significant season on right foot in Anaheim

The summer is over, the contracts are signed, the players have been acquired, the roster has been chiseled down its current form, the prospects are in Iowa, and all there is left to do is to actually drop the puck and for the Minnesota Wild to start their 2021-22 season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
Duluth News Tribune

Worth the wait: Wild start season with dramatic 2-1 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — It’s been an awkward past few days for the Wild as they have patiently waited for the puck to drop. While the NHL opened its season on Tuesday night — the Pittsburgh Penguins played the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning; the Seattle Kraken debuted against the Vegas Golden Knights — the Wild were just wrapping up a team building trip in Duluth. They arrived back in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, had the day off on Wednesday, and practiced on Thursday before flying to the West Coast.
NHL
NHL

Talbot, Wild defeat Kings for second straight win to start season

LOS ANGELES -- The Minnesota Wild held off the Los Angeles Kings in a 3-2 win at Staples Center on Saturday. Frederick Gaudreau, Victor Rask and Ryan Hartman scored, and Cam Talbot made 29 saves for the Wild (2-0-0), who were coming off a season-opening 2-1 victory at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs Minnesota Wild: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Kings Captain Anze Kopitar recorded his fifth career hat trick, and first hat trick since March, 2018 in Thursday's season opening 6-2 victory over the Golden Knights. Kopitar also recorded two assists, giving him five points on the night. It was Kopitar's second career five-point game.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

23K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy