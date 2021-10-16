CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Harvey's outfits are going viral. His stylist weighs in on evolving ageless looks

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Not many people think to pair three denim pieces together in one outfit for the sake of fashion — unless you're Steve Harvey 's stylist Elly Karamoh, of course.

The 64-year-old comedian and TV personality has been catching eyeballs, sparking memes and garnering overall praise from social media for his latest ensembles, which have included the aforementioned Canadian Tuxedo , a seemingly luminous cobalt blue jacket , monochromatic green sets and mesmerizing peacoats.

While the praise is thrown to Harvey, the man behind the creativity is 28-year-old Karamoh, who first started working with the "Family Feud" host in 2019.

"It was really a bold look but Mr. Harvey, we really trust each other now," Karamoh says of Harvey's three-piece combo. "He knows I’m not going to put him in nothing too crazy … he just owns it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvR5E_0cTIabSP00
Steve Harvey appeared on his talk show with an all-denim outfit, which sparked social media commentary about the 64-year-old's fashion. Courtesy of Elly Karamoh

Karamoh says his selections reflect the fashion statement he aspires to make: "No one should be boxed into any category, women, men or kids. … There's no rule to fashion.”

'I mean I like him': Steve Harvey approves of Michael B. Jordan ... for now

The stylist said he was always drawn to Harvey's fashion sense before working with him. Harvey launched a line of suits at clothing retailer K&G in 2012 which has since been discontinued but it was during his time on "Kings of Comedy" that caught Karamoh's eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzrml_0cTIabSP00
Karamoh said he had his eye on this Balmain jacket for Harvey for a long time and was glad he finally got to wear it. Courtesy of Elly Karamoh

Harvey's looks have inspired jokes on Twitter, with users photoshopping photos of the entertainer with accessories to land jokes about him dressing like a superhero, even calling for a "Steve Harvey cinematic universe."

Karamoh says he "loves it" when people on Twitter transform Harvey's fashions into callbacks to their childhood memory power rangers , anime cartoons or even Sonic the Hedgehog, and Karamoh says the fashion duo "will never stop.”

Harvey started his career doing stand up comedy which later turned into a his late '90s sting on the WB sitcom "The Steve Harvey Show" and the Spike Lee-produced "The Original Kings of Comedy." During this phase of his life, Harvey always rocked a signature, well-groomed afro, his same mustache and a suit that often was hemmed at his knees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2R0Y_0cTIabSP00
Among tan and white suits, Steve Harvey chose to wear peach in this promo for "The Original Kings of Comedy." NONE, XXX NONE

While style of the time often emphasized conservative navy, black and tan suits, Harvey would often stray from the norm with his silkened pinstripes, peach or yellow suits and even green-colored suits.

"A lot of people will say Steve Harvey is big suits and color but I was intrigued by that. I was intrigued by the 'Kings of Comedy' color and the freedom and the boldness that he had," he says.

Harvey's stand-up career eventually drew to a close and his entertainment role transformed into hosting specials, talk shows and syndicated TV programs like "Family Feud" and book deals. As his roles changed, so did Harvey's style — the suits remained loosely fitted but the colors were silenced to fit a more classic look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3527ZG_0cTIabSP00
Steve Harvey, left, wears a classic suit while hosting NBC's "Little Big Shots." NBC, Danny Feld, NBC

Karamoh said for Harvey's new era of style he wanted to "bring back his colors but in a very, European silhouette.” And people are taking notice.

"Steve Harvey can pull off any outfit and make any bad response on family feud funny," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user wrote: "I don’t care what y’all say I like Steve Harvey outfits. His stylist been on point lately."

NYFW wraps up: The most glamorous fashion week highlights, from Brandon Maxwell to Prabal Gurung

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D26dK_0cTIabSP00
Steve Harvey's green suit started social media memes across the internet. Courtesy of Elly Karamoh

With the looks he pieced together for Harvey, Karamoh says he hopes to inspire other people who are beyond their twenties and thirties to push the fashion envelope.

"I would encourage older men, specifically, not to give up because I feel like once you reach the 40, 50 or 60-group, society puts you in a category (that) you should be more conservative or you should look a certain way," he says. "No matter what age you are, you still have that young kid inside you."

How men are redefining formalwear: Jason Sudeikis, Daniel Craig's chic (and cozy) velvet suits

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steve Harvey's outfits are going viral. His stylist weighs in on evolving ageless looks

Comments / 20

Betty Bowman
7d ago

Mr. Harvey if you're pleased with the clothes that you put on each and every day you wear them well. I think you look nice.

Reply(1)
5
