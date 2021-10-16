CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Coming Up Today: Weekend events press on despite rain

 8 days ago

(WJHL) – There are several events still available Saturday despite the drenching that the region is seeing this weekend.

Looking at Storm Team 11’s forecast for the weekend , several areas around the Tri-Cities are receiving the rain predicted Friday night.

While the wet weather can put a damper on some events, several in the region are still on and looking forward to the clear skies predicted in the evening.

Cars For Kidneys Car Show

  • What: Fundraiser car show to benefit local teen in need of a kidney transplant
  • When: Oct. 16, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Parking lot located at 1860 Volunteer Pkwy. in Bristol, Tennessee.
  • Cost: Donation for entry
  • Look Out For: Food Trucks, Vendors, Classic Cars

Stories from the Pumpkin Patch

  • What: Storytelling festival with crafts, foods and activities for the whole family
  • When: Oct. 16, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Tipton-Haynes Historic Site located at 2620 South Roan St.
  • Cost: $5 for adults, $2.50 for kids, free for members
  • Look Out For: Folk Lore, Apple Cider, Site Tours

Kingsport Farmers Market Fall Festival

  • What: Fall Festival featuring local produce, fall activities and a pumpkin carving competition
  • When: Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Where: Kingsport Farmer’s Market Pavilion located at 308 Clinchfield St. in Kingsport, TN
  • Cost: Free entry
  • Look Out For: Local flowers, Coffee and Tea, Seasonal Produce

Kingsport Wine and Whiskey

  • What: Local and regional spirit tasting with live performance by Jeff Lane
  • When: Oct. 16, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Where: Kingsport Farmer’s Market Pavilion located at 308 Clinchfield St. in Kingsport, TN
  • Cost: $100 VIP tasting, $50 wine tasting
  • Look Out For: Moonshine, Food Pairings, Live Music

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

