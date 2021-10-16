Coming Up Today: Weekend events press on despite rain
(WJHL) – There are several events still available Saturday despite the drenching that the region is seeing this weekend.
Looking at Storm Team 11’s forecast for the weekend , several areas around the Tri-Cities are receiving the rain predicted Friday night.
While the wet weather can put a damper on some events, several in the region are still on and looking forward to the clear skies predicted in the evening.
- What: Fundraiser car show to benefit local teen in need of a kidney transplant
- When: Oct. 16, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Parking lot located at 1860 Volunteer Pkwy. in Bristol, Tennessee.
- Cost: Donation for entry
- Look Out For: Food Trucks, Vendors, Classic Cars
Stories from the Pumpkin Patch
- What: Storytelling festival with crafts, foods and activities for the whole family
- When: Oct. 16, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Tipton-Haynes Historic Site located at 2620 South Roan St.
- Cost: $5 for adults, $2.50 for kids, free for members
- Look Out For: Folk Lore, Apple Cider, Site Tours
Kingsport Farmers Market Fall Festival
- What: Fall Festival featuring local produce, fall activities and a pumpkin carving competition
- When: Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: Kingsport Farmer’s Market Pavilion located at 308 Clinchfield St. in Kingsport, TN
- Cost: Free entry
- Look Out For: Local flowers, Coffee and Tea, Seasonal Produce
- What: Local and regional spirit tasting with live performance by Jeff Lane
- When: Oct. 16, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Kingsport Farmer’s Market Pavilion located at 308 Clinchfield St. in Kingsport, TN
- Cost: $100 VIP tasting, $50 wine tasting
- Look Out For: Moonshine, Food Pairings, Live Music
