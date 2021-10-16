CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Opponents say critical race theory ban is 'anti-truth'

By The Associated Press
wvtm13.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. — A divided state school board has cemented rules that ban so-called critical race theory teachings from K-12 classrooms....

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 6

Steve Coulter
8d ago

CRT is nothing more than racist dogma promoted by the marxist left, in order to create animosity and division that weakens society and helps the left Implement their socialist/communist agenda.

Reply
2
Peggy Evans Savage
8d ago

If CRT is truth, I want no part of it. It is a racist theory causing people of color to feel they are victims and less than others. It discourages positive self esteem and value. It is a sick ploy to divide and cause chaos among all people. A manipative tool for racism.....

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Local
Alabama Education
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Anti
newsnationnow.com

Fauci says vaccines for kids ages 5-11 likely available in November

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Vaccines for kids ages of 5 to 11 will likely be available in the first half of November, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said Sunday, predicting a timetable that could see many kids getting fully vaccinated before the end of the year. “If...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy