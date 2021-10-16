Opponents say critical race theory ban is 'anti-truth'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A divided state school board has cemented rules that ban so-called critical race theory teachings from K-12 classrooms....www.wvtm13.com
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A divided state school board has cemented rules that ban so-called critical race theory teachings from K-12 classrooms....www.wvtm13.com
CRT is nothing more than racist dogma promoted by the marxist left, in order to create animosity and division that weakens society and helps the left Implement their socialist/communist agenda.
If CRT is truth, I want no part of it. It is a racist theory causing people of color to feel they are victims and less than others. It discourages positive self esteem and value. It is a sick ploy to divide and cause chaos among all people. A manipative tool for racism.....
Comments / 6