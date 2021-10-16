CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juliette Lewis Shares Dark Side of Acting While Supporting IATSE Strike: 'Overworked and Exhausted'

By Nicholas Rice
People
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuliette Lewis is standing by her fellow Hollywood industry workers. On Friday, the 48-year-old actress penned a lengthy message in support of the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), a labor union that represents 150,000 people across the entertainment industry, including electricians, camera operators, costumers, makeup artists, special effects, hairstylists,...

people.com

