This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale wiki guide contains all the info you need to know for delivering the letters from past master Artichoke, including tips and all the delivery location. Dinners becomes accessible during Chapter 4 - Into the Depths. The city has many buildings, one of which is the post office in the center of the town. Enter the post office to speak to Artichoke the postmaster. This will begin a quest line that will take you around different areas in Picnic to deliver letters. This offers unique Decor items and clothing.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO