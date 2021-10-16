CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tusker v Zamalek Match Report, 16/10/2021

By Kiplagat Sang
goal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moroccan scored the only goal of the game as the visitors dominated more in the second half than it was before the half-time break. Zamalek SC managed to defeat Tusker 1-0 in a Caf Champions League first round, first leg encounter at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday. Achraf Bencharki...

