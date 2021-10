Perhaps somewhere in a parallel universe, the Commodore 65 kept the good times rolling for Commodore, and was even more successful than the legendary Commodore 64 that old folks like myself cut their teeth on way back when. In this universe, however, the C65 never made it past prototype status, leaving us to wonder what might have been. We'll never know, but a modernized resurrection of the little-known prototype is up for pre-order, and may actually see the light of day.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO