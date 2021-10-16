CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

St. Paul man dies six days after crash on I-94

Oct 16, 2021

A St. Paul man who died after a crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis has been identified.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, David Rodney Hardaway, 42, was driving a Cadillac Escalade southbound on Interstate 94 near 7th Street on Oct. 6 when the vehicle swerved and hit the median before coming to a stop near 20th Avenue.

Hardaway and a female passenger were both wearing seat belts, but Hardaway died six days later on Oct. 12 at the University of Minnesota Fairview East Bank Hospital.

The cause of death is listed as complications due to the blunt force injuries.

The passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

