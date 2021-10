Vicki Gunvalson is making some scandalous accusations against her ex-fiance Steve Lodge. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star says Lodge was unfaithful during their relationship. She made the claims in a post on social media. "He used me, he lied to me, he's been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be," Gunvalson claimed, per Just Jared. "No Christian man would do what he's done."

