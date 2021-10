Pirate's Park in Flint Township has been closed for nearly a decade, but Danen Williams is hoping to change all that in 2022. Williams has been working to get Pirate's Park restored to it's former glory for the last year. He participated in the Pitch For $K contest this year to try and get a start on the money needed to restore Pirate's Park. Williams did not win first place, but he did win a $1,000 award to get him started. You can see his complete presentation on the Pirate's Park website here.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO