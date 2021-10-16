Several wounded in shooting during gathering in Whittier: LASD

At least three people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a crowd of people attending a gathering in Whittier Friday night, the Los Angeles Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting erupted around 11 p.m. as a crowd of people was gathering near Lockheed Avenue and Orange Drive, according to LASD.

An LASD spokesperson earlier told KTLA the gathering was a vigil related to a deputy-involved shooting, but the department later could not confirm the nature of the gathering.

The agency also initially said four people were wounded, but later said three people were wounded.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the victims were two teenagers and a man, adding that the incident began as a reported fistfight at a Halloween-themed house party in the 1000 block of Obregon Street near Eduardo Avenue.

The scuffle led to the shooting, which then “triggered a chaotic scene that spread into ‘a non-related vigil at a nearby residence for someone who had passed away,'” Sgt. Carlos Sanchez told the Times.

Sheriff’s Department Lt. Hernandez said the shooter is a male in his 20s who was wearing dark clothing.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, and the incident is still under investigation.

Correction : An earlier version of this story and video incorrectly stated that the vigil was for a fallen deputy. The story has been updated to correct that.

