CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whittier, CA

Several wounded in shooting during gathering in Whittier: LASD

By Megan Telles, KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA
KTLA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183NKq_0cTIWd0L00

At least three people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a crowd of people attending a gathering in Whittier Friday night, the Los Angeles Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting erupted around 11 p.m. as a crowd of people was gathering near Lockheed Avenue and Orange Drive, according to LASD.

An LASD spokesperson earlier told KTLA the gathering was a vigil related to a deputy-involved shooting, but the department later could not confirm the nature of the gathering.

The agency also initially said four people were wounded, but later said three people were wounded.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the victims were two teenagers and a man, adding that the incident began as a reported fistfight at a Halloween-themed house party in the 1000 block of Obregon Street near Eduardo Avenue.

The scuffle led to the shooting, which then “triggered a chaotic scene that spread into ‘a non-related vigil at a nearby residence for someone who had passed away,'” Sgt. Carlos Sanchez told the Times.

Sheriff’s Department Lt. Hernandez said the shooter is a male in his 20s who was wearing dark clothing.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting, and the incident is still under investigation.

Correction : An earlier version of this story and video incorrectly stated that the vigil was for a fallen deputy. The story has been updated to correct that.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Westmont shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: Sheriff’s Department

A Saturday night shooting in Westmont resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and the wounding of an adult man, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon at about 9 p.m. in the 9600 block of Normandie Avenue, authorities said. When deputies […]
WESTMONT, CA
KTLA

Driver intentionally rams vaccine mandate protesters in Palmdale: Sheriff’s Department

A 64-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he drove his Jeep Wrangler into a crowd of people protesting vaccine mandates in Palmdale, injuring one woman, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. “A witness stated a man disagreed with the protest, entered his vehicle and intentionally drove toward the protesters,” Deputy Trina Schrader said in […]
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
Whittier, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

1 dead, 5 hurt after car crashes into Van Nuys restaurant

A person is dead and five people are injured after a vehicle crashed into a Van Nuys restaurant Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash occurred at 8:07 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Woodley Avenue, when a vehicle struck a patron inside the restaurant, the Fire Department said. That […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lasd#Weather#The Los Angeles Times
KTLA

Man shot by police in Azusa: LASD

A man was shot by the Azusa Police Department on Friday, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Department announced. The incident began just before 5 p.m. in a parking lot the 200 block of Azusa Avenue when Azusa Police Department officers found a vehicle that had been […]
AZUSA, CA
KTLA

18-year-old man fatally shot at Halloween party in Ontario; suspect sought

An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Halloween party in Ontario left an 18-year-old man dead early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Bonnie Brae Court at about 12:06 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, the Ontario Police Department said in a news release. After arriving, police […]
ONTARIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Pacoima hit-and-run identified by family

The man who died in a hit-and-run collision in Pacoima on Saturday has been identified as Eduardo Silva, according to his family. Silva was ejected off of his blue 2012 Kawasaki Motorcycle when he collided head-on with a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla on Laurel Canyon Boulevard near Judd Street, according to the Los Angeles Police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Parolee wanted on outstanding felony warrant faces murder charges for fatally stabbing Riverside man: Police

A 36-year-old parolee wanted for an outstanding felony warrant is now facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly stabbing a man in Riverside last month, officials announced Friday. Around 8:35 p.m. on Sept. 17, officers responded to the area of 3rd and Vine streets, in the Eastsideneighborhood, for a stabbing that had just occurred, the Riverside […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Previous complaint filed against assistant director who gave Alec Baldwin gun used in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

A crew member says she has raised safety concerns in the past about the assistant director who authorities say unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin the prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a film set. Maggie Goll, a prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said in a statement that she filed an internal complaint with the executive producers […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy